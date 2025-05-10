Chronicle of Conflict: India-Pakistan Tensions Over the Decades

India and Pakistan have long been at odds, with their tumultuous relationship marked by periodic military and diplomatic flare-ups. Recent developments saw a brief ceasefire agreement after a series of strikes and counter-strikes, triggered by longstanding disputes.

Major tensions trace back to the 1999 Kargil conflict, where both nations were engaged in an undeclared war. Subsequent years witnessed a series of terrorist attacks and retaliations, including the deadly Mumbai attacks of 2008 and the Uri attack in 2016, further straining relations.

Efforts to stabilize cross-border relations have repeatedly faltered, notably after key events like the Pathankot attack in 2016 and the Pulwama bombing in 2019. Following international pressure, both nations periodically engage in peace talks, often resulting in temporary ceasefires like the recent one in 2025.

