Tragic Setback in Superyacht Salvage Off Sicilian Coast

The recovery of a sunken superyacht off Sicily was halted following a diver's death. The luxury yacht sank last August during a storm, killing U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch and others. TMC Marine is assisting in investigations into the vessel's sinking and the diver's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The recovery of a superyacht that sank off the Sicilian coast was brought to a temporary standstill on Saturday after the tragic death of a specialist diver working on the operation, according to the overseeing company.

U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter, and five others lost their lives in August due to a powerful storm, leaving the luxury vessel submerged at 49 meters underwater. British-based TMC Marine acknowledged the need to halt operations for a thorough investigation into the diver's untimely death.

Authorities, including the Palermo Port Authority, refrained from commenting on the cause of death. Salvage teams faced setbacks but remain committed to recovering the vessel, initially believed to be unsinkable by its manufacturer, Perini Navi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

