IEPFA and SEBI Launch “Niveshak Shivir” to Simplify Reclaiming of Unclaimed Dividends and Shares

In a significant move aimed at enhancing investor protection and simplifying the recovery of unclaimed financial assets, the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, hosted a preparatory meeting on May 9, 2025. The meeting took place at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, and marked a pivotal moment in the nationwide rollout of the “Niveshak Shivir” initiative.

High-Level Participation and Collaboration

The meeting witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries and officials from regulatory and financial institutions. Leading the discussions was Smt. Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. She was joined by a delegation of IEPFA officials. SEBI’s representation was led by Shri Ananth Narayan G., Whole-Time Member, accompanied by Shri Shashi Kumar Valsakumar and Shri Jeevan Sonparote, both Executive Directors of SEBI.

Also in attendance were representatives from India’s leading financial market infrastructure bodies, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), and top Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs) such as Link Intime and KFin Technologies.

Launch of the “Niveshak Shivir” Investor Assistance Program

A major highlight of the meeting was the strategic planning for the “Niveshak Shivir” initiative, a countrywide campaign designed to assist investors in reclaiming unclaimed dividends and shares. This initiative also aims to enhance financial literacy and reduce investor dependency on intermediaries.

Set to commence later this month in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, “Niveshak Shivir” will subsequently expand to other cities identified as having high volumes of unclaimed investor assets. The program will feature dedicated investor helpdesks in various locations, where shareholders can meet directly with representatives from companies and RTAs. These sessions will provide end-to-end assistance in resolving cases related to unclaimed shares and dividends.

Key Action Points for Shareholders

To improve communication and facilitate timely redressal of shareholder concerns, the following guidelines were emphasized during the meeting:

For Dematerialized Shareholders : Investors whose shares are held in dematerialized form and are due for transfer to the IEPFA are advised to reach out directly to the concerned company. Companies are expected to provide clarifications and support throughout the process.

For Physical Shareholders : Investors holding physical shares should verify the status of their holdings on the IEPFA website. If shares have already been transferred to the IEPFA, they can initiate the recovery process by filing Form IEPF-5. They may also approach the company’s Registrar and Transfer Agent for further assistance.

Use of IEPFA’s Search Facility: To simplify the recovery process, the IEPFA has developed a user-friendly online search facility. Shareholders can check whether their shares have been transferred to the IEPFA or are still retained by the company. This service plays a crucial role in minimizing procedural delays and promoting timely action. IEPFA Search Facility: https://iepfa.gov.in/login

Strengthening Investor Empowerment and Financial Literacy

The meeting underscored the importance of direct investor engagement and building trust in the financial system. Through the Niveshak Shivir initiative, IEPFA and SEBI aim to empower retail investors with the knowledge and tools to reclaim their rightful financial assets without undue dependence on middlemen or third-party agents.

Additionally, financial literacy components will be woven into these events to raise awareness about investor rights, asset management, and the use of digital tools for financial recovery.

The Road Ahead

As India sees a growing base of retail investors and increased market participation, ensuring that unclaimed dividends and shares are rightfully returned to their owners is both a moral and financial imperative. With regulatory bodies, depositories, exchanges, and RTAs working in close coordination, the “Niveshak Shivir” initiative stands as a robust response to this challenge.

It is expected that these efforts will not only resolve thousands of pending claims but will also create a more transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly financial environment across the country.