Delhi Police Enhance Emergency Preparedness with Citywide Mock Drills

On Monday, Delhi Police carried out a series of mock drills at strategic locations across the capital city. From Rohini to Saket and Daryaganj, these exercises involved crucial services such as the bomb disposal unit, dog squads, fire department, and Traffic Police.

A notable drill took place at the Sheraton Hotel in Saket, where various emergency response teams were actively involved. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, along with the local Station House Officer, closely monitored the proceedings to ensure efficacy in crisis management.

These drills, conducted amid ongoing alerts and large public gatherings, aim to identify coordination gaps and bolster the city's readiness to handle emergencies effectively. Such preparedness initiatives are instrumental in ensuring public safety and swift response during critical situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)