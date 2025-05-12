Keir Starmer's Tough New Immigration Reforms: A Decade-Long Path to UK Citizenship
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled a new immigration plan, extending the wait time for citizenship from five to 10 years. The policy aims to reduce immigration numbers significantly over the next five years, with stricter rules on work, family, and study migration pathways. Special measures will benefit high-skilled individuals, while language and qualification requirements will increase.
In a critical move to overhaul UK immigration policy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a comprehensive package aimed at slashing migrant numbers. Under the new plan, the residency requirement for citizenship is doubled to 10 years, signaling a stringent approach to regulating who qualifies for UK citizenship.
The Labour government's initiative promises a 'controlled, selective and fair' system, moving away from the open borders strategy of the previous administration. At a press conference, Starmer assured that the new rules, which also include tougher language requirements and higher qualification standards, would ensure more balanced immigration figures.
The forthcoming White Paper, to be introduced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, will detail these reforms in Parliament. The changes will also limit foreign student post-study visas and tighten skilled worker routes, addressing issues such as the strain on public services and housing. Despite pressure to cap immigrant numbers, Starmer has resisted setting fixed quotas.
