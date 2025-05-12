Left Menu

Wave of Violence Rocks Burkina Faso Amid Rising Insecurity

In Northern Burkina Faso, a military base came under attack, resulting in the deaths of soldiers and civilians. Separate assaults in the south also caused numerous civilian casualties. The attacks highlight the ongoing insecurity in the country. No group has claimed responsibility yet.

Updated: 12-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:29 IST
A military base attack in northern Burkina Faso resulted in multiple soldier casualties, while separate southern assaults led to numerous civilian deaths, sources informed Reuters on Monday, highlighting escalating insecurity in the junta-led country.

The Djibo military base faced an attack on Sunday morning, alongside a targeted police station and market, according to two security sources. A mix of soldiers, militia, and civilians were among the fatalities, though exact figures were unavailable as of Monday.

No one has taken responsibility for the recent attack in northern Burkina Faso, which is near an area where Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM operates. Burkina Faso's military government faces criticism and accusations of rights violations.

