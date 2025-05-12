Social Media Post Sparks Controversy, Arrest in West Bengal
A man was arrested in Nadia district, West Bengal, for allegedly posting anti-national content online. Identified as Mir Qasim Sheikh, he is accused of sharing controversial remarks amid the India-Pakistan conflict. Following a court appearance, he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Investigations continue.
A man in West Bengal's Nadia district found himself behind bars after allegedly posting anti-national content on social media, according to police reports.
The individual, identified as Mir Qasim Sheikh from Khidirpur Uttarpara, Bethuadahari, was apprehended following a police complaint regarding his online activities.
Sheikh, accused of sharing a controversial post and inflammatory remarks related to the India-Pakistan military conflict, was presented in court and subsequently placed under 14 days of judicial custody. Authorities are investigating the matter thoroughly to determine appropriate legal action.
