Social Media Post Sparks Controversy, Arrest in West Bengal

A man in West Bengal's Nadia district found himself behind bars after allegedly posting anti-national content on social media, according to police reports.

The individual, identified as Mir Qasim Sheikh from Khidirpur Uttarpara, Bethuadahari, was apprehended following a police complaint regarding his online activities.

Sheikh, accused of sharing a controversial post and inflammatory remarks related to the India-Pakistan military conflict, was presented in court and subsequently placed under 14 days of judicial custody. Authorities are investigating the matter thoroughly to determine appropriate legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)