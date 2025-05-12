Fire Investigation at Prime Minister's Home

A fire broke out overnight at the north London residence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, causing damage to the property's entrance. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 01:35 local time. The Metropolitan Police are actively investigating the cause of the fire.

In a statement, Starmer's Downing Street office expressed gratitude to emergency services for their prompt response while confirming that a live investigation is underway. As a result, no further comments are being made at this time.

The London Fire Brigade described the event as a 'small fire' while police cordons remain in place around the property as they continue their inquiries into the cause.

