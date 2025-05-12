Left Menu

Fire Investigation at Prime Minister's Home

An overnight fire broke out at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house in north London, with no injuries reported. The incident is under police investigation, with damage caused to the property's entrance. Emergency services promptly attended the scene, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:08 IST
Fire Investigation at Prime Minister's Home
fire

A fire broke out overnight at the north London residence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, causing damage to the property's entrance. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 01:35 local time. The Metropolitan Police are actively investigating the cause of the fire.

In a statement, Starmer's Downing Street office expressed gratitude to emergency services for their prompt response while confirming that a live investigation is underway. As a result, no further comments are being made at this time.

The London Fire Brigade described the event as a 'small fire' while police cordons remain in place around the property as they continue their inquiries into the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025