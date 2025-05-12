Tightened Security and Rapid Development: A New Dawn in Varanasi

In the wake of Operation Sindoor's success, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for increased security measures specifically aimed at countering 'urban naxals' and their associated groups. Emphasizing the necessity for greater vigilance, he urged strict actions against such elements during a meeting with officials in Varanasi.

The Chief Minister also demanded efficient service delivery, ensuring no unwarranted delays in obtaining birth or death certificates. Additionally, law enforcement agencies were instructed to curb looting and chain snatching, with pointed directives to tackle cow smuggling and illegal mining within the Varanasi zone's borders.

Infrastructural projects are set for acceleration, including the rejuvenation of the Varuna River and a new divisional office. Adityanath highlighted the need for improved sanitation and water supply, safe urban transportation, and the timely completion of the city's landmark Kazzakpura flyover and the international cricket stadium at Ganjari.

(With inputs from agencies.)