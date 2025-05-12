Left Menu

New Appointments to Telangana's State Information Commission

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has appointed four new State Information Commissioners: Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, P V Srinivasa Rao, Advocate Mohsina Parveen, and Deshala Ashok. Commissioner terms are set for three years. Additionally, G Chandrasekhar Reddy was sworn in as the State Chief Information Commissioner.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Telangana's government transparency, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has appointed four new State Information Commissioners. The appointees include Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, P V Srinivasa Rao, Advocate Mohsina Parveen, and Deshala Ashok, representing diverse expertise from public relations to law and journalism.

The newly appointed commissioners will serve a term of three years, ensuring a stringent application of the Right to Information Act in the state. This move is anticipated to bolster the transparency and responsiveness of the state administration. Commissioner terms are subject to a maximum age limit of 65 years.

Highlighting the state's commitment to information rights, the Governor had earlier administered the oath to G Chandrasekhar Reddy, a retired Indian Forest Service officer, who has taken charge as the State Chief Information Commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

