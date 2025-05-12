Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's New Normal in Counter-Terrorism

Operation Sindoor marks a significant shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy, initiated in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it aimed to dismantle terror sites in Pakistan. The operation symbolizes India's resolve to combat terrorism and protect its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:21 IST
In a decisive move against terrorism, India launched Operation Sindoor, a new counter-terrorism strategy that sets high standards for retaliatory measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the nation's firm stance by highlighting that this bold move marks a 'new normal' in India's approach to counter-terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was initiated on May 7 following a tragic attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists. The operation successfully targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan, exemplifying India's commitment to justice and highlighting a significant shift in its strategic measures.

The term 'Operation Sindoor,' chosen by Modi, symbolizes the pain of the bereaved families and serves as a tribute to the victims. This move led to a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, showcasing the operation's impact on bilateral relations and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

