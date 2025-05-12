Operation Sindoor: India's New Normal in Counter-Terrorism
Operation Sindoor marks a significant shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy, initiated in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it aimed to dismantle terror sites in Pakistan. The operation symbolizes India's resolve to combat terrorism and protect its citizens.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against terrorism, India launched Operation Sindoor, a new counter-terrorism strategy that sets high standards for retaliatory measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the nation's firm stance by highlighting that this bold move marks a 'new normal' in India's approach to counter-terrorism.
Operation Sindoor was initiated on May 7 following a tragic attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists. The operation successfully targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan, exemplifying India's commitment to justice and highlighting a significant shift in its strategic measures.
The term 'Operation Sindoor,' chosen by Modi, symbolizes the pain of the bereaved families and serves as a tribute to the victims. This move led to a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, showcasing the operation's impact on bilateral relations and regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
