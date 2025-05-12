Corruption Crackdown: Two Police Officers Arrested in Suryapet
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two police officials in Suryapet, Telangana, for demanding a bribe in exchange for official favours. The officers allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh, later reduced to Rs 16 lakh. The case is under investigation, and public cooperation is sought to report bribery demands.
On Monday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made significant arrests in Suryapet, Telangana, apprehending two police officials accused of bribery. The officers, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and an Inspector, were detained for allegedly soliciting a bribe amounting to Rs 25 lakh, eventually settling at Rs 16 lakh, as per an ACB release.
The bribe was reportedly linked to a favour about issuing a notice instead of arresting the complainant in a case, and permitting the operation of a scanning centre without interference. Such acts indicate a serious breach of duty and honesty by the implicated officers, asserted the ACB.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau is continuing its investigation into the matter and urges the public to report any instances of bribery using their toll-free hotline. The contact number, 1064, is available for citizens to alert authorities about corrupt practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
