Corruption Crackdown: Two Police Officers Arrested in Suryapet

On Monday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made significant arrests in Suryapet, Telangana, apprehending two police officials accused of bribery. The officers, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and an Inspector, were detained for allegedly soliciting a bribe amounting to Rs 25 lakh, eventually settling at Rs 16 lakh, as per an ACB release.

The bribe was reportedly linked to a favour about issuing a notice instead of arresting the complainant in a case, and permitting the operation of a scanning centre without interference. Such acts indicate a serious breach of duty and honesty by the implicated officers, asserted the ACB.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is continuing its investigation into the matter and urges the public to report any instances of bribery using their toll-free hotline. The contact number, 1064, is available for citizens to alert authorities about corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)