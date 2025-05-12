Tragic Incident: E-Rickshaw Driver Sets Self Ablaze in Noida

An e-rickshaw driver's desperate act of self-immolation has left the local community in shock. The incident unfolded on Monday evening in Noida's Sector 12 when Sameer Das, under the influence of alcohol, set himself on fire following a heated argument with his nephew.

Sameer Das, who hails from West Bengal and operates an e-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, suffered significant burn injuries. He was promptly admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is now reported as stable.

Despite the severity of the situation, authorities have yet to receive a formal complaint. Police are actively questioning witnesses as they work to piece together the events leading to this tragic episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)