Drone Drama in Powai: Man Faces Charges for Unauthorized Flight

A 23-year-old local resident was booked on Monday for operating a drone in the Powai area without authorization, violating orders from the Mumbai police commissioner. A drone crash was reported early morning, prompting the police to take action.

The drone, piloted by Ankit Thakur, malfunctioned during testing. Thakur had owned the device for a year but hadn't used it until recently, following a repair. Importantly, he failed to obtain the necessary police permissions to operate the drone within city limits.

The incident led to a First Information Report being filed against Thakur under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with disobedience to orders from a public servant. Police confirm further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)