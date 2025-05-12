Drone Drama in Powai: Man Faces Charges for Unauthorized Flight
A 23-year-old man, Ankit Thakur, was charged for flying a drone in Powai, Mumbai, without necessary permissions. The drone crashed on a building premises, and an investigation has been launched into the incident, with a case filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobedience of official orders.
A 23-year-old local resident was booked on Monday for operating a drone in the Powai area without authorization, violating orders from the Mumbai police commissioner. A drone crash was reported early morning, prompting the police to take action.
The drone, piloted by Ankit Thakur, malfunctioned during testing. Thakur had owned the device for a year but hadn't used it until recently, following a repair. Importantly, he failed to obtain the necessary police permissions to operate the drone within city limits.
The incident led to a First Information Report being filed against Thakur under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with disobedience to orders from a public servant. Police confirm further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
