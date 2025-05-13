Left Menu

Robbery Foiled: Former Employee's Plot Unraveled by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police arrested two inter-state robbers, including a former delivery company employee, for a gunpoint robbery in Dwarka. The robbery was planned by Harmeet to help fund a friend's sister's wedding. Officials recovered cash, clothes, and a motorcycle used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully solved a gunpoint robbery case at a delivery company in Dwarka with the arrest of two alleged inter-state robbers. The suspects, Harmeet and Yogesh, residents of Rohtak, Haryana, were apprehended in a late-night raid.

Harmeet, the alleged mastermind and a former employee of the company, along with Yogesh and another accomplice, Gurudas, orchestrated the heist to fund the wedding expenses of a friend's sister. On April 29, the trio allegedly stormed the delivery office, held staff at gunpoint, and looted approximately Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Police recovered Rs 54,500, the clothes worn during the robbery, and the mobile phones used. The third suspect, Gurudas, who allegedly provided the firearm and took a larger share of the loot, is currently at large. The police continue their search for the fugitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

