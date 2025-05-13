Edan Alexander Released: Hope Rises Amid Gaza Conflict

In a significant development, Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American citizen held captive by Hamas in Gaza for 19 months, was released and reunited with his family on Monday. The release was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross during a brief pause in hostilities.

While video footage captured the emotional reunion between Alexander and his family, subsequent reports confirmed that Israeli military actions in Gaza resumed quickly after. Israeli strikes killed multiple civilians, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region.

The release, seen as a gesture towards U.S. President Donald Trump, who praised the outcome, raises hopes for the release of other hostages. However, it occurs against the backdrop of continued conflict and a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)