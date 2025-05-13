Left Menu

Trump Allies Shake Up Library of Congress Amid Controversy

Todd Blanche, a former Trump criminal defense attorney, is the acting librarian of Congress following Carla Hayden's firing. Alongside new appointees, this decision raises concerns about access to confidential congressional information and potential shifts in the Library's operations under Trump-appointed officials. Democrats demand an inspector general's investigation.

Updated: 13-05-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 06:29 IST
In a controversial move, Todd Blanche, once a criminal defense attorney for Donald Trump, has been appointed as the acting librarian of Congress following the sudden dismissal of Carla Hayden. The Justice Department announced this shift as part of broader changes within the Library of Congress.

Amidst ongoing scrutiny, Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed concerns over Trump's influence, noting lawmakers' intent to investigate the legality of this executive action, considering the librarian of Congress is a legislative branch employee. This upheaval suggests a shift in the Library's role, potentially impacting its traditionally independent operation.

Concerns have surfaced among Democrats, worried about data confidentiality, with suggestions that Library information could be inappropriately shared with Trump allies, including those linked to Elon Musk. They call for an inspector general's investigation to ensure legislative branch autonomy remains intact.

