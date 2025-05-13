Punjab's Water Dispute Heats Up: A Court Drama Unfolds

In a legal twist, the Punjab government has requested the Punjab and Haryana High Court to reconsider its directive on releasing water to Haryana, arguing that the Union home secretary's directive is beyond his jurisdiction.

This court drama emerged following allegations of unauthorized decision-making regarding the allocation of 4,500 cusecs of water from the Bhakra Dam to Haryana. Punjab has contested the authority of the Union home secretary, pointing to a misunderstanding of the meeting's agenda.

Accusations of misrepresentation and illegal detention have further complicated the dispute, with Punjab now seeking legal action against Bhakra Beas Management Board's chairman for allegedly misleading the court order's execution.

