Punjab's Water Dispute Heats Up: A Court Drama Unfolds

The Punjab government is challenging a court order involving the release of extra water to Haryana. Punjab argues the Union home secretary lacked authority in the decision-making process. Amidst this legal battle, accusations of misrepresentation and illegal detention have surfaced, intensifying the ongoing water dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 08:30 IST
In a legal twist, the Punjab government has requested the Punjab and Haryana High Court to reconsider its directive on releasing water to Haryana, arguing that the Union home secretary's directive is beyond his jurisdiction.

This court drama emerged following allegations of unauthorized decision-making regarding the allocation of 4,500 cusecs of water from the Bhakra Dam to Haryana. Punjab has contested the authority of the Union home secretary, pointing to a misunderstanding of the meeting's agenda.

Accusations of misrepresentation and illegal detention have further complicated the dispute, with Punjab now seeking legal action against Bhakra Beas Management Board's chairman for allegedly misleading the court order's execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

