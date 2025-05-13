Left Menu

Judge Upholds IRS-ICE Data Sharing Amid Privacy Concerns

A federal judge has upheld a ruling allowing the IRS to share immigrants' tax data with ICE, despite privacy concerns. The lawsuit by nonprofit groups, challenging this data-sharing due to privacy violations, was denied by Judge Dabney Friedrich. The agreement aids President Trump's immigration agenda.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), allowing it to share tax data of immigrants with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The decision, seen as a victory for the Trump administration, was made by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich.

This decision follows a lawsuit by nonprofit groups arguing that undocumented immigrants paying taxes are entitled to the same privacy protections as citizens and legal immigrants. Friedrich denied the preliminary injunction, reinforcing the administration's stance on immigration enforcement.

While the Treasury Department claims this agreement aids border security, privacy advocates are concerned about potential privacy law violations. Federal law does allow for some inter-agency data sharing for criminal investigations, but strict criteria must be met. This ongoing legal battle highlights the complex balance between law enforcement and privacy rights.

