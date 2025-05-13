Left Menu

Religious Tensions Rise After Sacred Texts Burned in Field

Three religious books were found burned in a field, leading to community protests and a police investigation. The books were allegedly taken by miscreants from an under-construction religious building. A peace meeting was held and police are working to apprehend those responsible for the act.

Religious Tensions Rise After Sacred Texts Burned in Field
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

On Monday, a shocking discovery was made when three religious books were found burned in a field near the city. The incident has sparked community outrage, with members demanding the arrest of those responsible, according to local police.

The religious texts were reportedly stolen from an under-construction religious building on Sunday night. The theft was discovered the following morning when worshippers noticed the books were missing and subsequently found them burned in a field 200 meters away.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang confirmed that a case has been filed and investigation teams have been dispatched. The CCTV was coincidentally removed for repairs on the night of the incident, but authorities remain committed to solving the case swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

