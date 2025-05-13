Left Menu

Vietnam Intensifies Crackdown on Counterfeits Amid US Tariff Threats

Vietnam is ramping up efforts against counterfeiting and digital piracy following US accusations of it being a hub for illegal activities. The measures aim to persuade the Trump administration to reconsider punitive tariffs. The crackdown targets imported counterfeits and involves discussions on trade fraud and intellectual property rights.

13-05-2025
Vietnam Intensifies Crackdown on Counterfeits Amid US Tariff Threats
Vietnam is intensifying its fight against counterfeiting and digital piracy after accusations by the United States of being a major hub for these illicit activities, as revealed in documents reviewed by Reuters.

The crackdown includes increased inspections of imported luxury goods, electronics, and consumer products for authenticity. Counterfeit software is also under scrutiny following complaints from the Business Software Alliance.

The measures come as part of Vietnam's broader strategy to avoid punitive US tariffs, targeting intellectual property protection and trade fraud. Despite these efforts, counterfeit items remain visible in marketplaces like Saigon Square in Ho Chi Minh City.

