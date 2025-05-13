Vietnam Intensifies Crackdown on Counterfeits Amid US Tariff Threats

Vietnam is intensifying its fight against counterfeiting and digital piracy after accusations by the United States of being a major hub for these illicit activities, as revealed in documents reviewed by Reuters.

The crackdown includes increased inspections of imported luxury goods, electronics, and consumer products for authenticity. Counterfeit software is also under scrutiny following complaints from the Business Software Alliance.

The measures come as part of Vietnam's broader strategy to avoid punitive US tariffs, targeting intellectual property protection and trade fraud. Despite these efforts, counterfeit items remain visible in marketplaces like Saigon Square in Ho Chi Minh City.

