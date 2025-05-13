Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Talks Yield De-escalation Strategy

The U.S. and China have established a mechanism to prevent further trade conflicts, announced U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Speaking from Riyadh, Bessent emphasized that the U.S. aims to avoid a broad decoupling of the two largest global economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:07 IST
U.S.-China Trade Talks Yield De-escalation Strategy
US-China Trade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development from the trade discussions in Geneva, the United States and China have agreed on a mechanism designed to avoid further escalation of conflicts, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent, speaking at a press event in Riyadh, underscored the importance of this agreement in maintaining a stable trade relationship between the two economic powerhouses.

He further clarified that the United States is not advocating for a general decoupling of its economic ties with China, reflecting a strategic approach towards mitigating trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025