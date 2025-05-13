U.S.-China Trade Talks Yield De-escalation Strategy
The U.S. and China have established a mechanism to prevent further trade conflicts, announced U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Speaking from Riyadh, Bessent emphasized that the U.S. aims to avoid a broad decoupling of the two largest global economies.
In a significant development from the trade discussions in Geneva, the United States and China have agreed on a mechanism designed to avoid further escalation of conflicts, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Bessent, speaking at a press event in Riyadh, underscored the importance of this agreement in maintaining a stable trade relationship between the two economic powerhouses.
He further clarified that the United States is not advocating for a general decoupling of its economic ties with China, reflecting a strategic approach towards mitigating trade tensions.
