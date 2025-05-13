Left Menu

Window of Unity: Bridging Cyprus Through Business

SlimLine Frame, a bi-communal company in Cyprus, operates on both sides of the ceasefire line to promote unity. Despite challenges, its success demonstrates potential for pan-Cypriot trade. The company showcases cooperation between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, highlighting the island's potential for cross-line commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:34 IST
Window of Unity: Bridging Cyprus Through Business
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SlimLine Frame, a pioneering window and framing company in Cyprus, is striving to bridge historical divisions by operating across the island's ceasefire line.

Founded by Andreas G. Andreou and Emre Serdar in 2015, the company is one of the few ventures utilizing factories on both the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides, illustrating the feasibility of pan-Cypriot trade amidst ongoing political debates.

This cross-line business faces significant challenges, including clearance and financial hurdles, but its growing success, supported by figures like Stelios Haji-Ioannou, underscores the potential for unity and economic prosperity in Cyprus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

