Window of Unity: Bridging Cyprus Through Business

SlimLine Frame, a pioneering window and framing company in Cyprus, is striving to bridge historical divisions by operating across the island's ceasefire line.

Founded by Andreas G. Andreou and Emre Serdar in 2015, the company is one of the few ventures utilizing factories on both the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides, illustrating the feasibility of pan-Cypriot trade amidst ongoing political debates.

This cross-line business faces significant challenges, including clearance and financial hurdles, but its growing success, supported by figures like Stelios Haji-Ioannou, underscores the potential for unity and economic prosperity in Cyprus.

(With inputs from agencies.)