Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Young Lives in Ramganga River

Three children drowned when a boat capsized in the Ramganga river in Harpalpur. While four family members were rescued, the bodies of Sunaina, Shivam, and Sonia were recovered by police. The incident involved a family returning from their farm in a small boat.
Tragedy struck on Monday night as three children drowned when a boat carrying their family capsized in the Ramganga river. Authorities reported the incident on Tuesday.
A rescue operation managed to save four family members, including Diwari Lal, his sister Nirmala, wife Suman, and daughter Kajal. Unfortunately, his nephew and nieces, Sunaina (7), Shivam (14), and Sonia (13), could not be saved.
Circle Officer Shilpa Kumari confirmed that the family was returning from their farm when the accident happened, leading to a somber search and recovery mission supported by divers.
