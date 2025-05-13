Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Young Lives in Ramganga River

Tragedy struck on Monday night as three children drowned when a boat carrying their family capsized in the Ramganga river. Authorities reported the incident on Tuesday.

A rescue operation managed to save four family members, including Diwari Lal, his sister Nirmala, wife Suman, and daughter Kajal. Unfortunately, his nephew and nieces, Sunaina (7), Shivam (14), and Sonia (13), could not be saved.

Circle Officer Shilpa Kumari confirmed that the family was returning from their farm when the accident happened, leading to a somber search and recovery mission supported by divers.

(With inputs from agencies.)