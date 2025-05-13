Delhi High Court Upholds Anjali Birla’s Defamation Suit Verdict

The Delhi High Court concluded a defamation case filed by Anjali Birla, daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, targeting social media platforms for objectionable content suggesting nepotism in her UPSC exam success. The court ruled in favor of Birla.

Justice Jyoti Singh's decree directed X Corp, formerly Twitter, and Google to remove specific defamatory posts against Anjali Birla. The interim order had already restrained parties from propagating such claims.

Birla's legal team argued that the posts unfairly targeted her and her family, accusing social media of spreading unverified information. The court emphasized the lack of authenticity in the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)