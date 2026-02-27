Youth to Lead India’s Global Rise: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Indore

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla on Thursday said India’s youth are at the forefront of addressing global challenges in an increasingly interconnected world, describing the present era as a transformative phase in the country’s journey toward becoming a developed nation.

Addressing the Convocation Ceremony of Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Shri Birla said today’s students—equipped with insight, innovation and research capabilities—are poised to guide India in new directions.

Youth: India’s Greatest Strength

Shri Birla emphasised that India’s biggest asset is its young population, whose confidence, fresh perspectives and entrepreneurial spirit are driving national progress.

He advised graduating students that acquiring knowledge, gaining practical exposure, embracing innovation and mastering technology are essential pillars for success in the modern era.

“Students of this period are equipped to guide India toward new directions,” he observed, urging them to align their aspirations with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Call for Nation Building

Encouraging students to dedicate themselves to nation building, Shri Birla said the youth must serve the goal of a developed India with renewed confidence, firm resolve and ambitious dreams.

He noted that during his visits abroad, he has seen how many nations look to India’s young population with high expectations. While several countries face declining youth demographics, India’s demographic advantage presents immense opportunity.

Through startups, research and innovation, Indian youth have already begun contributing solutions to both national and global challenges, he said.

Technology, Innovation and Global Leadership

Shri Birla lauded Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya for fostering leadership through technology and innovation, calling it a matter of pride that the institution encourages students to address global challenges.

He said Indian students have the potential to develop solutions to emerging global issues, provided they commit to rigorous effort and continuous learning.

The knowledge and experience gained during academic life, he added, must ultimately serve the nation.

Preserving Culture While Advancing Progress

Highlighting the legacy of Indore and the Vishwavidyalaya, Shri Birla said the institution has played a significant role in preserving Indian culture and values for over a century while preparing future generations for national development.

He remarked that the people of Indore and Madhya Pradesh have historically made meaningful contributions to nation building, reflecting India’s enduring cultural strength.

Despite centuries of foreign rule under the Mughals and the British, attempts to weaken India’s spiritual traditions and civilisational foundations did not erode its cultural essence, he said, noting that this resilience remains a defining feature of the nation.

A Vision for a Developed India

Concluding his address, Shri Birla urged students to combine knowledge, innovation and social responsibility, guided by Indian values and cultural heritage, to contribute wholeheartedly to building a new India.

Member of Parliament Shri Shankar Lalwani and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat were also present at the ceremony.