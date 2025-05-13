Left Menu

Web of Deceit: The Chilling Tale of a Spousal Murder in Uttar Pradesh

A 44-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh, with the aid of her lover and two accomplices, murdered her ex-soldier husband and dismembered his body, scattering the parts to obscure his identity. The victim's identification and confession of the wife have exposed a disturbing trend of spousal murders within the state.

In a shocking revelation in Uttar Pradesh, a 44-year-old woman orchestrated the brutal murder of her ex-army soldier husband with assistance from her lover and two others. The gruesome act involved dismembering the body into six parts to obscure the victim's identity.

The dismembering was uncovered last Saturday near Khareed village, leading to the identification of the victim as 62-year-old Devendra Kumar. His wife, Maya Devi, initially reported him missing, but her plan unraveled when their daughter accused her of the murder.

The police swiftly arrested Maya Devi, her lover Anil Yadav, and two accomplices. The incident is part of a concerning pattern of spousal murders in Uttar Pradesh, stirring shock and anger in the community.

