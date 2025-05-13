Left Menu

Delhi's Leap Towards Justice: Remission for Six Life Convicts

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has remitted the sentences of six life convicts in Delhi jails based on the Delhi government's Sentence Reviewing Board's recommendation. Six out of twelve were approved. The remission order requires immediate release after personal bond submission, reserving the right for further review on adverse reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:38 IST
Delhi's Leap Towards Justice: Remission for Six Life Convicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, the sentences of six life convicts in Delhi's jails have been remitted by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. This decision follows the recommendation of the Sentence Reviewing Board (SRB), a body established by the Delhi government to evaluate prisoner cases.

The SRB recently convened to review the cases of 12 prisoners serving life terms. While six inmates were granted remission, the board decided against recommending sentence reduction for the remaining six.

Under Section 474 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the LG's order mandates the immediate release of the six convicts from Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli jails, contingent on furnishing personal bonds. Any unfavorable reports prior to release will be reconsidered by the SRB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

