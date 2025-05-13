US-Cuba Tensions: Counterterrorism Friction
The U.S. State Department announced that Cuba did not fully cooperate with U.S. counterterrorism efforts in 2024. The Cuban government refused to discuss the return of at least 11 U.S. fugitives, some facing terrorism charges, leading to Cuba's certification as a 'not fully cooperating country.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:44 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, the United States State Department has designated Cuba as a country that has failed to fully cooperate with U.S. counterterrorism initiatives in 2024.
The department's statement highlights the presence of 11 U.S. fugitives on the island, several of whom face terrorism-related charges. Despite attempts at dialogue, the Cuban government remains firm in its refusal to discuss their extradition.
This classification could have far-reaching consequences for U.S.-Cuban relations, impacting diplomatic interactions and potentially influencing future policy decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Mother's Heartache: Deported Cuban Mom Separated from Breastfeeding Daughter
Cuban Dissident's Parole Revoked Amid Legal Defiance
Cuban Dissidents Arrested: Activists Ferrer and Navarro Back in Custody
Cuban Dissident Arrests Stir Political Tensions
Cuba Seeks Chinese Tourist Boost Amid Economic Struggle