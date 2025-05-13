Left Menu

Alleged Assault on Junior Lawyer Sparks Outrage

A junior woman lawyer in Vanchiyoor was allegedly assaulted by her senior, Beylin Das, leading to his suspension by the Bar Association. The incident has spurred protests from the All India Democratic Women’s Association, demanding legal action from authorities as police pursue charges against Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Vanchiyoor, a junior lawyer was reportedly assaulted by her senior, sparking widespread outrage. The incident took place at the senior advocate's office near the district court on Tuesday, prompting immediate police intervention.

The victim, identified as Shyamily, sustained severe facial injuries and has filed a complaint against advocate Beylin Das, under whom she had been practicing. The Bar Association has suspended Das following the incident, offering full support and legal aid to Shyamily.

The All India Democratic Women's Association staged a protest march condemning the assault and urged further action from the state. Police have registered a case against Das under several non-bailable sections, and a search is underway to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

