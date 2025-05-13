Alleged Assault on Junior Lawyer Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing incident in Vanchiyoor, a junior lawyer was reportedly assaulted by her senior, sparking widespread outrage. The incident took place at the senior advocate's office near the district court on Tuesday, prompting immediate police intervention.

The victim, identified as Shyamily, sustained severe facial injuries and has filed a complaint against advocate Beylin Das, under whom she had been practicing. The Bar Association has suspended Das following the incident, offering full support and legal aid to Shyamily.

The All India Democratic Women's Association staged a protest march condemning the assault and urged further action from the state. Police have registered a case against Das under several non-bailable sections, and a search is underway to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)