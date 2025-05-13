Arrest in High-Profile Arson Investigation: Ties to PM Keir Starmer Explored

A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody by British police on suspicion of arson after a series of fires, including one at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's north London residence, has put authorities on high alert.

The fires, which include an incident at Starmer's former home in Kentish Town and another in Islington, are currently under investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. No injuries have been reported, but significant damage was caused to property entrances.

Investigators are exploring potential links between the incidents and possible motives, as all involved locations and vehicles have connections to the Prime Minister. The police are urging the public to remain vigilant as they work swiftly to establish any connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)