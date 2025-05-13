States Challenge Trump's Federal Funding Strategy

A coalition of 20 Democratic-led states initiated legal action on Tuesday, seeking to prevent the Trump administration from mandating their cooperation with immigration enforcement in exchange for transportation, counter-terrorism, and emergency grant funding.

The lawsuits, filed in federal court in Rhode Island, contend the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Homeland Security are unlawfully coercing states to follow President Trump's immigration policies by leveraging federal funds. California Attorney General Rob Bonta described this as a 'blatantly illegal' maneuver by Trump.

According to the states, this policy exploits funding meant for safety and infrastructure improvement as a bargaining tool. They claim the administration's conditions unlawfully infringe upon Congress' constitutional authority over federal spending.

