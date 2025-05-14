SA’s Tourism Sector Booms with 8.9 Million Visitors and R91.6 Billion in Revenue

South Africa’s tourism sector continues to assert itself as a vital pillar of the national economy and a significant player on the continental stage, with impressive growth in international arrivals, job creation, and economic contributions. Speaking at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 currently underway in Durban, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille underscored the sector’s robust recovery and growing influence across Africa and globally.

Resurgence of Tourism Post-Pandemic

Highlighting a strong post-pandemic resurgence, Minister de Lille revealed that in 2024, South Africa welcomed a total of 8.9 million tourists, a significant increase that demonstrates renewed global confidence in South Africa as a premier travel destination. These visitors contributed R91.6 billion in direct spending, which helped support an estimated 1.6 million jobs across the tourism value chain — from hospitality and transport to local crafts and cultural experiences.

Tourism in the country is not just about economic gain, the Minister noted. It also fuels inclusive growth, empowers small businesses, and enables sustainable livelihoods, especially in rural and underdeveloped regions.

Positive Start to 2025

The momentum has carried into the new year. In the first quarter of 2025, South Africa recorded close to 2.6 million international arrivals, marking a 5.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This steady uptick reflects the sector’s resilience and the effectiveness of national and regional marketing campaigns aimed at reviving tourism.

Africa’s Tourism Landscape

According to UN Tourism, the African continent witnessed a 96% recovery in tourism numbers in 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This positions Africa as one of the fastest-growing regional tourism destinations in the world.

“Africa’s tourism economy is youthful, digital, green, and resilient,” said de Lille. “We are at a pivotal point, and we must seize this opportunity to accelerate growth and redefine global tourism from an African perspective.”

She emphasized that 75% of South Africa’s international arrivals come from the rest of Africa, which speaks to the growing importance of intra-African travel and the strengthening of regional tourism cooperation.

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025: A Continental Showcase

This year’s Indaba is the largest and most inclusive yet, bringing together over 1,300 exhibitors, representatives from 27 African countries, and over 1,200 vetted international buyers from 55 global source markets. Among the new participants welcomed this year are Chad, St Helena, and Burkina Faso, whose inclusion affirms Indaba’s status as a truly pan-African tourism platform.

“Africa is ready not just to participate in the global tourism economy but to lead and inspire it,” said de Lille. “Our collective presence here is a testament to the continent’s innovation and ambition.”

G20 Spotlight on African Tourism

On the sidelines of the Indaba, South Africa also hosted the 2nd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, placing African tourism firmly at the centre of global policy discussions. This strategic convergence of events has spotlighted Africa’s tourism potential and underlined the continent’s readiness to shape future international travel trends.

The Road Ahead: A Five-Year Vision

Looking to the future, the Department of Tourism is in the final stages of developing a Tourism Growth Partnership Plan (TGPP) aimed at sustaining and amplifying the current growth trajectory. The five-year roadmap sets ambitious but achievable targets:

Increase total employment in the tourism sector from approximately 1.84 million in 2024 to 2.5 million jobs by 2030.

Boost domestic tourism spending by 25%, encouraging more South Africans to explore their own country.

Raise tourism’s contribution to GDP from 8.8% in 2024 to 10% by the end of the planning period.

Grow international air arrivals by an additional one million annually, through enhanced connectivity, streamlined visa processes, and better marketing.

De Lille concluded her keynote with a rallying call to African nations to work together, innovate, and build a tourism industry that not only drives economic growth but also fosters unity, cultural pride, and sustainability.

“Our journey is just beginning. The world is watching, and Africa is ready to shine.”