Ethnic Tensions Rise: NIA Arrests Two for Gruesome Murder in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two individuals linked to proscribed militant groups for the murder of a tribal woman in Manipur's Jiribam district amid ongoing ethnic violence. The woman was subjected to extreme torture before being killed. The arrests highlight deep-seated ethnic tensions in the region.

Updated: 13-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken two suspects into custody in connection with the brutal murder of a tribal woman in the violence-stricken Manipur's Jiribam district. Officials announced the arrests on Tuesday.

The individuals, Nongthombam Meiraba and Sagolsem Sanatomba, allegedly belong to banned insurgent groups and were said to be involved in heinous acts that shocked the district and exacerbated ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

The NIA's arrests underline the ongoing crisis in Manipur, where ethnic violence has led to over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands, prompting central government intervention and the imposition of President's Rule in the state earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

