Ethnic Tensions Rise: NIA Arrests Two for Gruesome Murder in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken two suspects into custody in connection with the brutal murder of a tribal woman in the violence-stricken Manipur's Jiribam district. Officials announced the arrests on Tuesday.

The individuals, Nongthombam Meiraba and Sagolsem Sanatomba, allegedly belong to banned insurgent groups and were said to be involved in heinous acts that shocked the district and exacerbated ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

The NIA's arrests underline the ongoing crisis in Manipur, where ethnic violence has led to over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands, prompting central government intervention and the imposition of President's Rule in the state earlier this year.

