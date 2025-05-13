Ethnic Tensions Rise: NIA Arrests Two for Gruesome Murder in Manipur
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two individuals linked to proscribed militant groups for the murder of a tribal woman in Manipur's Jiribam district amid ongoing ethnic violence. The woman was subjected to extreme torture before being killed. The arrests highlight deep-seated ethnic tensions in the region.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken two suspects into custody in connection with the brutal murder of a tribal woman in the violence-stricken Manipur's Jiribam district. Officials announced the arrests on Tuesday.
The individuals, Nongthombam Meiraba and Sagolsem Sanatomba, allegedly belong to banned insurgent groups and were said to be involved in heinous acts that shocked the district and exacerbated ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
The NIA's arrests underline the ongoing crisis in Manipur, where ethnic violence has led to over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands, prompting central government intervention and the imposition of President's Rule in the state earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- Manipur
- ethnic violence
- militant groups
- tribal murder
- Jiribam
- insurgent
- arrests
- Meitei
- Kuki-Zo
ALSO READ
Nigeria Appoints New Commander Amid Rising Insurgent Attacks
Trump's Diplomatic Shift: Meeting with Former Insurgent Now Syrian Leader
Trump to meet Wednesday with Syria's Ahmad al-Sharaa, onetime insurgent who led overthrow of Assad, White House says, reports AP.
NIA arrests two accused involved in brutal killing of woman in Manipur's Jiribam: Officials.
NIA Cracks Down on Insurgents: Arrests in Manipur Murder Case