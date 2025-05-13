Left Menu

Supreme Court Petition Challenges Inaction in Justice Cash-Discovery Scandal

A Supreme Court petition seeks an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma following allegations in a cash-discovery row. An inquiry panel found the allegations credible, prompting Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to urge Justice Varma's resignation. The petitioners push for criminal proceedings, arguing internal actions are insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:41 IST
Supreme Court Petition Challenges Inaction in Justice Cash-Discovery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court requesting the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, in light of a cash-discovery scandal.

Following an indictment by an internal inquiry panel, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urged Justice Varma to step down. Despite this, he did not resign, leading the Chief Justice to inform President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the situation.

The petition, filed by advocate Mathews Nedumpara and three others, insists on the initiation of criminal proceedings. They argue that while the internal investigation suggests the allegations are plausible, it cannot replace a formal criminal inquiry, which the petitioners deem necessary now that the inquiry has concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025