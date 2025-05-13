Supreme Court Petition Challenges Inaction in Justice Cash-Discovery Scandal

A petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court requesting the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, in light of a cash-discovery scandal.

Following an indictment by an internal inquiry panel, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urged Justice Varma to step down. Despite this, he did not resign, leading the Chief Justice to inform President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the situation.

The petition, filed by advocate Mathews Nedumpara and three others, insists on the initiation of criminal proceedings. They argue that while the internal investigation suggests the allegations are plausible, it cannot replace a formal criminal inquiry, which the petitioners deem necessary now that the inquiry has concluded.

