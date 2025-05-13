Jammu and Kashmir Congress Leader Demands Relief for Border Residents

Tara Chand, working president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, has urged the government to provide 10 marla plots and a monetary sum of Rs 5 lakh to each family in border regions of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure their relocation to secure areas.

During a press conference, the former deputy chief minister highlighted the plights of families affected by heavy cross-border shelling and frequent drone strikes, calling for the urgent provision of relief and settlement in safer areas along the Pakistan border. Chand criticized the uneven distribution of aid to these vulnerable communities.

He stressed the urgent need for community bunkers and called on the central and J&K governments to offer financial compensation to affected landowners and ensure national safety without compromising on sovereignty. Chand's visit to affected areas underscores the ongoing humanitarian issues at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)