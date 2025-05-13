Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Leader Demands Relief for Border Residents

Tara Chand, the working president of JKPCC, calls for allocation of plots and financial aid for families in conflict-prone border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He urges immediate relief for those affected by cross-border shelling and drone strikes, emphasizing past government responses and the need for rapid support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:47 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Leader Demands Relief for Border Residents
Tara Chand
  • Country:
  • India

Tara Chand, working president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, has urged the government to provide 10 marla plots and a monetary sum of Rs 5 lakh to each family in border regions of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure their relocation to secure areas.

During a press conference, the former deputy chief minister highlighted the plights of families affected by heavy cross-border shelling and frequent drone strikes, calling for the urgent provision of relief and settlement in safer areas along the Pakistan border. Chand criticized the uneven distribution of aid to these vulnerable communities.

He stressed the urgent need for community bunkers and called on the central and J&K governments to offer financial compensation to affected landowners and ensure national safety without compromising on sovereignty. Chand's visit to affected areas underscores the ongoing humanitarian issues at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025