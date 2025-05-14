State Attorneys General Challenge Trump Admin's Federal Fund Threats Over Immigration

In a bold legal move, a coalition of 20 Democratic attorneys general has filed federal lawsuits against the Trump administration. The lawsuits allege that the administration is coercing states to comply with its immigration agenda by threatening to withhold billions in federal funds.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized the urgency of the situation, describing the threat as "imminent." He asserted that President Trump should not use federal funds as leverage to enforce his policies, a stance supported by the lawsuit's claim of constitutional violation.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Transportation have both issued demands for state cooperation on immigration. However, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and his counterparts criticize this approach, stressing the need to prioritize public interests over political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)