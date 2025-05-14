Court Ruling Supports Fast-Track Deportations with Alien Enemies Act
A federal judge in Pennsylvania has backed the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite deportation of suspected Venezuelan gang members. However, the court mandates at least 21 days' notice and the opportunity to challenge removals. The decision is contentious and may be appealed.
In a landmark decision in Pennsylvania, Judge Stephanie Haines upheld the Trump administration's application of the Alien Enemies Act for the swift deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. The ruling supports the classification of Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization, allowing for expedited deportations.
Judge Haines stipulated mandatory notice of at least 21 days and opportunities for the accused to appeal against their deportations, aiming to minimize wrongful removals. Her decision diverges from other federal court rulings which opposed the administration's interpretation of the 1798 law.
The ACLU, representing one of the deportees, plans to appeal, arguing against employing wartime powers in peacetime. The decision underscores ongoing legal discourse surrounding immigration policies under Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
