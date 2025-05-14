Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy

A U.S.-born 2-year-old girl was at the center of a legal dispute against the Trump administration regarding her deportation to Honduras. The child's family, supported by lawyers, dropped the lawsuit, focusing on their options for the child's future.

The case, propelled by the American Civil Liberties Union and others, described the deportation of U.S.-born children as an abuse of power. Legal representatives argued that the family was not given a fair chance to keep the children in the U.S.

Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana planned a hearing, questioning the government's procedures in handling the child's deportation. This case illustrates challenges in balancing immigration enforcement with individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)