Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy

A U.S.-born 2-year-old and her family have withdrawn their lawsuit against the Trump administration over her deportation to Honduras. The case highlighted legal battles concerning the legality of deportation policies under Trump. The family's decision allows them time to explore all possible options for the child's future.

Updated: 14-05-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 06:14 IST
A U.S.-born 2-year-old girl was at the center of a legal dispute against the Trump administration regarding her deportation to Honduras. The child's family, supported by lawyers, dropped the lawsuit, focusing on their options for the child's future.

The case, propelled by the American Civil Liberties Union and others, described the deportation of U.S.-born children as an abuse of power. Legal representatives argued that the family was not given a fair chance to keep the children in the U.S.

Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana planned a hearing, questioning the government's procedures in handling the child's deportation. This case illustrates challenges in balancing immigration enforcement with individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

