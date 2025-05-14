Left Menu

Calls for Respect: Dignity for Women in Uniform

The National Commission for Women has condemned derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The remarks by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah sparked outrage. Commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar highlighted Colonel Qureshi's contribution to national security and called for respect towards women. Shah later offered an apology for his remarks.

Updated: 14-05-2025 13:29 IST
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women has issued a strong condemnation of derogatory comments directed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, urging greater respect for women in uniform.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar did not mention anyone by name; however, her comments followed remarks by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah that ignited a public outcry. Shah later apologized, saying he was willing to apologize repeatedly if his words had offended.

Rahatkar emphasized Colonel Qureshi's dedication to national security and highlighted women's achievements, noting their performance in recent CBSE exams. She called for public discourse to promote dignity and respect for women globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

