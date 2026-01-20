Madhya Pradesh's Tiger Crisis: A Roaring Concern

The alarming rise in tiger deaths has prompted the Madhya Pradesh High Court to issue notices to Union and state authorities. The court seeks explanations following the report by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, which claims a staggering 54 tiger fatalities in 2025, mostly attributed to unnatural causes.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf is seeking input from the forest and environment departments along with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The situation is critical, given Madhya Pradesh's status as the 'Tiger State,' holding a significant portion of India's tiger population.

The petition details the worrying trend: from a tiger population of 785 in Madhya Pradesh, 54 died in 2025. The court has appointed Advocate Aditya Sanghi as amicus curiae to oversee related poaching cases, ensuring comprehensive scrutiny of conservation challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)