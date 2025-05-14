Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Professor's Comments on Women in Armed Forces

The Haryana State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University, over remarks he made on Operation Sindoor, which allegedly disparaged women in the armed forces and sparked communal tensions.

Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:43 IST
The Haryana State Commission for Women has taken action against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University, for remarks perceived as disparaging women in the armed forces. These comments arose following Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike by Indian forces.

Mahmudabad's statements, which were made public around May 7, have been criticized for promoting communal disharmony and undermining the professionalism of women officers like Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. His views termed military briefings as "optics" that must manifest as real-world action.

The commission has described Mahmudabad's remarks as a misrepresentation of facts, potentially inciting public unrest and violating ethical conduct expected of university faculty. The contentious comments question the integrity of military operations and the role of women in armed forces, potentially sparking communal tensions.

