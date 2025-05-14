Top Brass Discuss Security: Northern Army and J&K Governor's Crucial Meet
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the current security scenario in the region. The briefing took place at the Raj Bhavan, focusing on the latest developments and security aspects in the valley.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant meeting at the Raj Bhavan, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma briefed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday regarding the prevailing security scenario in the union territory.
An official spokesperson confirmed that the discussions, held at the Governor's residence, detailed the latest developments and security challenges in the region.
Accompanying Lt Gen Sharma was Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps, underscoring the importance of the meeting in evaluating the security measures essential to maintain stability and safety in the valley.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement