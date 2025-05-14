Top Brass Discuss Security: Northern Army and J&K Governor's Crucial Meet

In a significant meeting at the Raj Bhavan, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma briefed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday regarding the prevailing security scenario in the union territory.

An official spokesperson confirmed that the discussions, held at the Governor's residence, detailed the latest developments and security challenges in the region.

Accompanying Lt Gen Sharma was Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps, underscoring the importance of the meeting in evaluating the security measures essential to maintain stability and safety in the valley.

