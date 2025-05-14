Left Menu

Japanese Citizen Faces 12-Year Sentence in China: A Legal Overview

A Japanese man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in China, as confirmed by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. The Japanese Consulate-General observed the trial proceedings, which followed all legal procedures. Japan's foreign ministry hasn't commented on the situation yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:03 IST
Japanese Citizen Faces 12-Year Sentence in China: A Legal Overview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Japanese man has been sentenced to 12 years in a Chinese prison, according to statements from the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday.

The trial procedures, observed by officials from the Japanese Consulate-General, were conducted per legal requirements. NHK reported that Japanese representatives were initially barred from the trial beginning in October 2023.

China's Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of Japanese citizens adhering to Chinese laws. The identity of the man, who was detained in Shanghai in December 2021, remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025