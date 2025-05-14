Japanese Citizen Faces 12-Year Sentence in China: A Legal Overview

A Japanese man has been sentenced to 12 years in a Chinese prison, according to statements from the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday.

The trial procedures, observed by officials from the Japanese Consulate-General, were conducted per legal requirements. NHK reported that Japanese representatives were initially barred from the trial beginning in October 2023.

China's Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of Japanese citizens adhering to Chinese laws. The identity of the man, who was detained in Shanghai in December 2021, remains undisclosed.

