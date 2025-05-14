Court Upholds Alimony for Single Parent Caregiver

The Delhi High Court has ruled that a woman quitting her job to care for her child as a single parent does not constitute voluntary abandonment of employment. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized the custodial parent's paramount duty to childcare, thus justifying the woman's claim for alimony.

In an order delivered on May 13, the court refused to annul a trial court's decision that granted interim maintenance to the woman and her son. Despite the husband's objection to the October 2023 ruling asking him to pay Rs 7,500 monthly each to his estranged wife and child, the High Court maintained the order.

The court argued that childcare responsibilities limit the custodial parent's chance to maintain full-time employment, especially without family support. It noted the husband's contention that the woman, previously employed as a guest teacher, could independently support herself and the child was insufficient to overturn the interim maintenance decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)