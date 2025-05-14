Espionage Suspicions in Sweden: Diplomat Detained and Released
A person detained in Sweden on suspicion of espionage has been released, though the investigation continues. Suspicions were raised by broadcaster SVT about a Swedish diplomat. Sweden remains vigilant against security threats from foreign powers, especially after warnings of hybrid threats from SAPO.
Swedish authorities released an individual who was detained on Sunday on espionage charges, the prosecution agency announced on Wednesday.
Prosecutor Per Lindqvist stated there were no longer grounds for detention, although the inquiry persists.
Public broadcaster SVT, citing unnamed sources, reported that the detainee was a Swedish diplomat. The individual's lawyer claimed innocence, as Sweden continues to grapple with threats from foreign nations like Russia, China, and Iran, alongside other destabilizing forces.
