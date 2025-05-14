Left Menu

Tragedy in Majitha: Hooch Claims 23 Lives

A deadly incident in Majitha has left 23 people dead after consuming spurious liquor. The deaths primarily affected daily wage earners, leading to arrests and suspensions within the police and excise departments. A state investigation is underway, alongside government compensation initiatives for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:53 IST
Tragedy in Majitha: Hooch Claims 23 Lives
  • Country:
  • India

The hooch tragedy in Majitha has escalated with the death toll rising to 23, following the death of two more individuals in Bhangwan village, the police reported on Wednesday.

The victims, largely comprised of daily workers, suffered fatal consequences after consuming methanol-laden liquor. Arrests have been made, including the alleged kingpin, amid blame placed on local officials for negligence.

In response, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced compensation for the victims' families and stressed the state's commitment to support the educational needs of the deceased's children. Specific cases have been filed under various legal sections to pursue justice.

