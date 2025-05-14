Tragic Loss on the Highway: Judicial Officer Dies in Crash

Tragedy struck on Wednesday morning as Prabhat Singh, a judicial officer, was fatally hit by a speeding LPG tanker while on his way to work. The incident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Maroog in Ramban district.

According to officials, Singh, Chief Administrative Officer at the Ramban district court, was riding his two-wheeler when the tanker ran him over. Singh, a resident of Dhanmasta-Pogal, died instantly at the scene.

Ramban Police Station's SHO Vikram Singh Parihar stated that the tanker driver has been apprehended and legal proceedings are ongoing. Meanwhile, the Judicial Employees Welfare Association in Ramban expressed its condolences through a meeting at the district court, pledging support to Singh's bereaved family.

