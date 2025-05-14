Left Menu

Tragic Loss on the Highway: Judicial Officer Dies in Crash

A judicial officer, Prabhat Singh, lost his life when hit by a speeding LPG tanker on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The incident happened near Maroog in Ramban. The driver was taken into custody. Colleagues held a condolence meeting, paying tribute to Singh and supporting his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:06 IST
Tragic Loss on the Highway: Judicial Officer Dies in Crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck on Wednesday morning as Prabhat Singh, a judicial officer, was fatally hit by a speeding LPG tanker while on his way to work. The incident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Maroog in Ramban district.

According to officials, Singh, Chief Administrative Officer at the Ramban district court, was riding his two-wheeler when the tanker ran him over. Singh, a resident of Dhanmasta-Pogal, died instantly at the scene.

Ramban Police Station's SHO Vikram Singh Parihar stated that the tanker driver has been apprehended and legal proceedings are ongoing. Meanwhile, the Judicial Employees Welfare Association in Ramban expressed its condolences through a meeting at the district court, pledging support to Singh's bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025