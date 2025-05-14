Explosive Parcels: Unveiling a Cross-Border Sabotage Plot

In a dramatic turn of events, German authorities apprehended three Ukrainians suspected of orchestrating a series of explosive parcel incidents, sparking fears of Russian sabotage across Europe. These parcels, which detonated at various courier depots, are suspected to be linked to hybrid threats emerging since the Ukraine invasion.

According to federal prosecutors, the suspects established communication with individuals working for Russian institutions. Arrests took place over the weekend in Germany, with the third suspect apprehended in Switzerland shortly after. The men allegedly conspired to commit serious arson and obtain explosives as part of an audacious plot.

Security experts suggest the explosive parcels served as a test for a larger Russian plan targeting cargo flights to the U.S., though Moscow has refuted these claims. This case has heightened vigilance among European businesses, prompting logistics firms to bolster security measures in response to the ongoing threat.

