Tensions Rise Over Nuclear Deployment in Europe
The Kremlin on Wednesday expressed disapproval of French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments about possibly deploying nuclear-armed warplanes in various European countries. According to Kremlin officials, such moves would not contribute to enhancing Europe's security landscape.
Speaking to France's TF1 television, Macron noted that nuclear bombs are already stationed on American planes in Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Turkey. He suggested that France was open to initiating discussions on this matter.
Macron stated his intention to set a detailed framework for these discussions in the coming weeks and months as Europe contemplates its strategic defense posture.
