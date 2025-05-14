Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Nuclear Deployment in Europe

The Kremlin has criticized remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the potential deployment of nuclear-armed warplanes in Europe, emphasizing that nuclear arms proliferation would not improve the continent's security. Macron expressed openness to discussions on this issue, highlighting current nuclear presence in Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Turkey.

The Kremlin on Wednesday expressed disapproval of French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments about possibly deploying nuclear-armed warplanes in various European countries. According to Kremlin officials, such moves would not contribute to enhancing Europe's security landscape.

Speaking to France's TF1 television, Macron noted that nuclear bombs are already stationed on American planes in Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Turkey. He suggested that France was open to initiating discussions on this matter.

Macron stated his intention to set a detailed framework for these discussions in the coming weeks and months as Europe contemplates its strategic defense posture.

